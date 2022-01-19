iPhone SE, expected to arrive between mid-April and early May | Rumor

We have new indications of the arrival of the third generation of iPhone SE in a short time: Ross Young of DSCC expressed himself on the matter, which foresees a availability by the end of April / beginning of May . Young bases his prediction on information received from suppliers: he says that just this month, mass production of the display panels began. Once you know that information, you just need to know the typical timing of the sector from there to the actual availability of the product.

There has been a lot of talk about the iPhone SE 3 lately – which is always a sign that the launch is approaching. There is more excitement, more and more employees learn about it, and the privacy wall begins to falter. Recently a render has emerged that imagines it with notch and design very similar to the current one, inaugurated with iPhone X a few years ago now; but most experts and analysts agree that this revolution will most likely happen in 2023.

For this year, in other words, we should once again have a design that, for better or worse, can even be traced back to the iPhone 6 of 2014. The big news should be an update of the data sheet – in particular the arrival of the 5G connectivity, guaranteed by the same Apple A15 Bionic SoC that we find in the latest iPhone 13.

Young is not the first to predict that the new iPhone SE will arrive shortly, even if so far no one had been so unbalanced so precisely. So far it had simply been said by the middle of the year – Mark Gurman’s Bloomberg he had gone a little further by saying spring, as part of an event where other products will also be presented. It is worth mentioning that Apple actually held an event last year on April 24, with the arrival of AirTags, iPad Pro, iMac M1, and more.