iPhone SE 5G would be launched in April or May depending on the…

This year is key for Apple as it will launch a new iPhone SE that will include 5G and will be the most affordable in the catalog. According to the analyst, Ross Young, the production of the panel dedicated to the screen will start just this month. So the launch could happen in the second half of April or early May. What date will be indicated for the presentation?
A long-awaited iPhone SE at least by new Apple users
Apple 5G SE model starting panel production this month. Phone likely production from March. This means a launch is likely for 2H April/early May with shipments from late April or early May.
— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 19, 2022
The analyst of Display Supply Chain Consultants it is based on the indications given by the supply chain, similar to those that Ming-Chi Kuo has. It has been very reliable over the last year and has provided good details about the upcoming iPhone SE. The design will not change at all, it will be visually identical to the current second generation. It will have a home button with Touch ID but the A15 chip from the iPhone 13 and 5G connectivity will be included.
All reports are checked against those offered by Mark Gurman in the past. The event is planned to be in March or April virtually. A new iPad Air is also expected to be unveiled. Although it will not have a revolutionary design and will not have a much less radical change, everything inside will be interesting and could cause a great change from Android users to potential customers.