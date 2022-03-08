iPhone SE 5G, the most desired of Apple’s “Peek performance” event

Apple will celebrate its first keynote of 2022 this afternoon. An event entitled «peek performance» of which we will give you a full account from 1:00 p.m. PDT (19H in Spain) and for which we await the presentation, among others, of its cheapest smartphone: iPhone SE 5G.

Apple guards product development closely, and no one knows exactly what we’ll see this afternoon. But we have important clues. That Apple title a keynote as “performance in sight” indicates that a powerful Mac is about to appear. Going through the Apple catalog there are two models that still use Intel processors and that will definitely be updated under the silicon project: the Mac Pro workstations and the iMac Pro AIOs.

They are the two most powerful Apple computers and there is expectation to know how Apple can replace Intel’s Xeon processors and especially the NVIDIA professional dedicated graphics and the corresponding certifications of professional applications CAD/CAM/architecture/engineering that require this type of machines. The new Apple M1 Max Duo and Max Quadro SoCs appeared at the end of last year and once the number of CPU and GPU cores increased, they could be the engines of the new Mac.

iPhone SE 5G, the most anticipated

Taking for granted the presentation of one of those Mac computers and leaving the door open to an iPad tablet that also has to be updated, for ordinary consumers the most interesting thing would undoubtedly be a new version of its SE series smartphone, which has been rumored for a long time.

Whether it’s called iPhone SE 5G, iPhone SE 2022 or another name, it will be the cheapest Apple mobile. Your objective will be the same as the previous ones, bolster iPhone sales among users who want to access the iOS platform for the first time, but who do not have the budget for regular models that have significantly higher prices.

The latest information about this terminal speaks of a change of design, close to what the iPhone XR offered. And it’s sorely needed as the previous SE is outdated, with screen bezels so massive that no one could sell…except Apple. The thickness and weight would also be reduced, and the classic front start button would be definitively eliminated, but which is no longer used by any manufacturer, Apple included. The Touch ID sensor could be housed on the side, a well-known design in many Android mobile series.

There will also be news in its internal hardware with the incorporation of the A15 Bionic SoC that powers the iPhone 13. If confirmed, Apple’s small mobile would significantly increase its processing and graphics performance, and also, would support 5G mobile networks for the first time in this budget series.

As for screens, we believe Apple would keep the size contained in the series (closer to 5 than 6 inches) so that the terminal can continue to be used comfortably with one hand. The screen size has not been defined, although its panel will use LCD technology, the only Apple mobile that will not use OLED to keep prices low. Nor will it have the facial recognition system, Face ID, for the same reasons.

How much will the iPhone SE 5G cost? There is diversity of opinion among analysts. From those who bet that Apple will keep the reference price at $399, to those who say it will be substantially cheaper.

You can view this keynote online at apple.com, in the Apple TV app, and on other channels. If you can’t follow it live, don’t worry because we will do it for you and we will offer you complete coverage of everything that is presented there.