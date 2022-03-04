iPhone SE 5G, Ming-Chi Kuo takes stock: what to expect close to launch

By now the doubts are almost zero. During the event on March 8, Apple will present the iPhone SE review. It was needed: The 2020 model aged prematurely not because of performance – the A13 Bionic chip in the iPhone 11 is still agile and snappy today – and not even because of the design – it was born already old, being in fact an iPhone 8 -, as for the lack of equipment, the compatibility with 5G networkswhich will soon be essential.

Close to the event, the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo intervened to take stock of the iPhone SE 5G (perhaps the most probable nomenclature), iPhone SE 2022 or iPhone SE 3. Small color note: Kuo has posted the information he holds on Twitter, where he has had an account since 2011 which, however, seems to have been unused for ten years, so much so as to make more than someone hesitate about the authenticity of the profile. Spoiler: the colleagues of appleinsider.com confirm that this is Kuo’s account.

THE RECAP ON IPHONE SE 5G

That said, according to the Asian analyst iPhone SE 5G: started the production en masse in March (therefore, according to him, not in February)

en masse in March (therefore, according to him, not in February) Sara distributed in 25 – 30 million specimens in 2022

in 25 – 30 million specimens in 2022 will have three cuts of memory : 64, 128 and 256 GB, the same as the current generation

: 64, 128 and 256 GB, the same as the current generation will have the mighty A15 Bionic – the chip of the iPhone 13 – and will support 5G, mmWave and sub-6 GHz networks included

– the chip of the iPhone 13 – and will support 5G, mmWave and sub-6 GHz networks included comes in three colors : white, black and red

: white, black and red will have a form factor similar to the current iPhone SE

Ming-Chi Kuo actually confirmed what he had anticipated a few months ago: he was the one who warned in December not to expect important news from the iPhone SE 5G especially in terms of design so as not to be disappointed. The current and the next generation they will be very similar if not identicalincluding display which will remain the usual LCD from 4.7 inch. Prediction on prices is more difficult: it is to be understood whether Apple, given the small number of changes, will ask for the current figures or will slightly raise the stakes.

