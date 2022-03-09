iPhone SE: 5.7″ screen, A15 Bionic chip and 5G connectivity

Apple today announced the new iPhone SE its most affordable iPhone that comes with the powerful A15 Bionic chip, 5G, greater autonomy, superior resistance and a new camera system.

Apple claims that the iPhone SE is a device for those looking for a compact yet great value iPhone.

The iPhone SE has the same A15 Bionic chip that we found in the iPhone 13, and it has 6 CPU cores, 4 GPU cores, and 16 Neural Engine cores. In addition, the new iPhone SE offers for the first time 5G connectivity.

The A15 Bionic chip takes advantage of next-generation battery chemistry and integration with iOS 15 to increase the battery life of iPhone SE. The iPhone SE has a longer battery life than the previous generation and older 4.7-inch models.

iPhone SE is compatible with Qi-certified chargers to enable wireless charging and fast charging.

The iPhone SE is made of aluminum and glass, and is protected both on the front and on the back by the same reinforced glass that we find on the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro. It has IP67 protection against water and dust.

The design of the iPhone SE is similar to that of the previous generation. It has a 4.7″ screen and a home button with Touch ID in the front.

Your rear camera is a 12 Mpx wide angle and ƒ/1.8 aperture with computational photography features like Smart HDR 4, Photo Styles, Deep Fusion and Portrait mode.

Price and availability

iPhone SE will be available in 64, 128 and 256 GB capacities and in Midnight, Star White and (PRODUCT)RED colors starting at €529.

Customers in Spain and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone SE beginning at 2:00 p.m. CET on Friday, March 11, with availability beginning Friday, March 18.



