iPhone SE 4 with Apple's 5G modem expected to be released in 2025, says analyst

iPhone SE 4 with Apple's 5G modem expected to be released in 2025, says analyst
Apple may delay the launch of the 4th generation iPhone SE to 2025, according to new information revealed by analyst Jeff Pu on Tuesday (11). The most “affordable” cell phone from the US manufacturer should be the first equipped with the brand’s proprietary modem to enable 5G connectivity, replacing Qualcomm’s hardware.

The new forecast contradicts the expectations revealed by Ming-Chi Kuo, another famous industry analyst, who predicted the launch of the iPhone SE with Apple’s 5G modem for 2024. The informant claims that this component will be Produced with TSMC’s 4-nanometer lithography and will support sub-6 GHz bands, but without mmWave support.

Next generation must retire classic design

The 3rd generation iPhone SE — like other Apple phones — is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X57 5G modem. After acquiring part of Intel’s cellular modem business in 2019, the Cupertino giant appears to be seeking independence from the chipmaker to reduce the cost of producing its devices.

Leakers are not yet able to confirm whether the proprietary branded modem will offer any direct benefits to the consumer, such as faster connection speeds, energy efficiency or a reduction in product price.

Elon Musk or how to donate 5,000 million to charities and save on taxes

Rumors indicate that the next generation iPhone SE will be based on the iPhone 14, therefore replacing its dated 4.7-inch LCD screen with a new 6.1-inch panel with OLED technology. It is possible that the model is equipped with sensors for Face ID, retiring the classic design used for years.

Aside from the new design, screen and modem, there’s no certainty that the 4th generation iPhone SE will copy other features of the iPhone 14, like its dual rear camera.

Apple does not comment on its future releases, but leaks and rumors indicate that the company will launch the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro with several improvements in 2023. For the more expensive models, the company reserves a new A17 Bionic processor with 3 nanometer lithography , periscope camera and design without physical buttons.

The Apple iPhone SE is available from Extra for BRL 2,235. The cost-benefit is average but this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 33 offers click here.

(updated April 12, 2023, 7:10 PM)

