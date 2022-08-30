iPhone SE 4, we change: goodbye bezels, it will be an updated XR

14 will be presented in just over a week, and as easily understood all the attention is turned towards him and towards the expected variants, or 14 Max, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. In this last phase of indiscretions, however, there is also space to talk about another iPhone model that will arrive in the not too distant future, presumably next year: iPhone SE. AND Jon Prosser to provide the very first indications on the next generation of the economic smartphone of Cupertino: in the podcast Geared Up (SOURCE) revealed that we should expect a in design for the new version. iPhone 8, therefore, with its and the Home button that are becoming a bit too much out of time. And welcome iPhone XR design.

- Advertisement - Apple iPhone SE 67.3 x 138.4 x 7.3 mm

4.7 inches – 1334×750 px Apple iPhone XR Apple, another record quarter: $ 97.3 billion in earnings in fiscal Q2 of 2022 75.7 x 150.9 x 8.3 mm

6.1 inches – 1792×828 px - Advertisement - Click here for the complete comparison »

iPhone SE 4 could have the appearance of an iPhone XR: by eye, this would be the difference.

Yes, because according to what was revealed iPhone SE 4 – there will be time and way to understand if it will actually be called that – it will be nothing more aesthetically than an iPhone XR. Different speech for the components, given that the same current SE, although retro in its lines, shares the hardware with the iPhone 13, starting from theApple A15 Bionic. Same question could apply to the next iPhone SE 4, assuming: design: iPhone XR

hardware: iPhone 14 - Advertisement - It remains to be seen if the Apple A15 Bionic will remain inside it, expected on the non-Pro models of the iPhone 14 or if the new 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max chipset will be preferred. There is obviously no indication yet, but a logic would think that Apple can take a conservative linekeeping the same processor currently present on the iPhone SE also on the new model.

GOODBYE COMPACT SHAPES?

iPhone SE 2022

An important aspect of the upcoming iPhone SE is the display: if the smartphone really inherited the shapes of the iPhone XR, then from 4.7 “of the current model it would go down to 6.1”. This step would decree the end of the ultra-compact iPhone by phones, so far represented by the SE and mini models (the latter, as known, will no longer be proposed). Finally the cameras: if iPhone SE 4 inherited the entire sector from XR, we would find ourselves in front of a smartphone equipped with a front sensor from 7MP f / 2.2 and rear from 12MP f / 1.8. Apple could decide to keep it unchanged, perhaps by perfecting (updating) the software and introducing features that we already find on the other models. Would you like an entry offer represented by an iPhone SE in the shape of an XR? Or did you prefer a more compact model with retro lines?

VIDEO