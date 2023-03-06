iPhone SE 4: OLED panel may be made by BOE

Fourth generation iPhone SE returns to the center of rumors again, this time thanks to a new report from the South Korean newspaper TheElec which addresses a very important issue: that of display.

According to reports, in fact, it seems that Apple will adopt an OLED-type panel on its next iPhone SE 4 and that this will be made by BOEone of its partners secondary. In fact, we recall that the main suppliers of OLED displays for Apple (on any company device) are Samsung and LG, while BOE has repeatedly demonstrated that it is unable to compete on equal terms with the South Korean giants in terms of production capacity at a given quality level.

However, this aspect could be marginal with regard to the panel that will be adopted on the iPhone SE, since Apple would give priority given to lowering production costs, compared to using a particularly advanced OLED. The rumors are talking about a display that should cost about 40 dollarsless than half of the $100 required for the iPhone 14 Pro Max display (here our review).