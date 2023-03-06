iPhone SE 4: OLED panel may be made by BOE

Fourth generation iPhone SE returns to the center of rumors again, this time thanks to a new report from the South Korean newspaper TheElec which addresses a very important issue: that of display.
According to reports, in fact, it seems that Apple will adopt an OLED-type panel on its next iPhone SE 4 and that this will be made by BOEone of its partners secondary. In fact, we recall that the main suppliers of OLED displays for Apple (on any company device) are Samsung and LG, while BOE has repeatedly demonstrated that it is unable to compete on equal terms with the South Korean giants in terms of production capacity at a given quality level.
However, this aspect could be marginal with regard to the panel that will be adopted on the iPhone SE, since Apple would give priority given to lowering production costs, compared to using a particularly advanced OLED. The rumors are talking about a display that should cost about 40 dollarsless than half of the $100 required for the iPhone 14 Pro Max display (here our review).
This could allow BOE to more consistently meet the quality targets for the panel that will be adopted in a product low-end (in relation to Apple’s price list) and perhaps, at the same time, to improve its production capacity in view of more valuable supplies in the future. At the moment it looks like BOE will be working on a display LTPS TFTtherefore it is a component made with well-tested technologies.
We recall that this kind of screen should be mounted inside a body that will offer a design very similar to that of iPhones equipped with a notch. The latest rumors spoke of a design very close to that of the iPhone 13/14, a choice that could be very risky for Apple, as it would risk creating a model far too palatable even in the face of sacrifices such as a very basic photographic sector and a not exactly current SoC. It remains to be seen if this will be the definitive choice of the company or if in reality they will go to rediscover even more designs vintage like those of the iPhone 11 range.