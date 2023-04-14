iPhone SE 4 may not be a derivative of iPhone 14

Ming-Chi Kuo has interesting information to share on the fourth generation of iPhone SE: the analyst had said in late February that it would be a sort of derivative of the iPhone 14, complete with an OLED display and a proprietary modem, but apparently the truth it could be different. According to his latest discoveries, this “derivative” of the iPhone 14 would really exist, but it would simply be a internal prototype to test Apple’s modem, which has been in development for some time. There would therefore be no plans to launch it publicly.

The “proto-iPhone 14” will still be a crucial device for Apple: the results of field tests conducted on it will ultimately determine whether the modem is ready for its debut or not. If so, mass production of the component could begin in 2025alternatively everything will be postponed to at least 2026.