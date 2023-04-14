iPhone SE 4 may not be a derivative of iPhone 14

Ming-Chi Kuo has interesting information to share on the fourth generation of iPhone SE: the analyst had said in late February that it would be a sort of derivative of the iPhone 14, complete with an OLED display and a proprietary modem, but apparently the truth it could be different. According to his latest discoveries, this “derivative” of the iPhone 14 would really exist, but it would simply be a internal prototype to test Apple’s modem, which has been in development for some time. There would therefore be no plans to launch it publicly.
The “proto-iPhone 14” will still be a crucial device for Apple: the results of field tests conducted on it will ultimately determine whether the modem is ready for its debut or not. If so, mass production of the component could begin in 2025alternatively everything will be postponed to at least 2026.
Beyond this latest development, there are many rumors that suggest a definitive abandonment of the traditional design of the iPhone SE. the fourth generation should finally switch to “full screen” style with notch that the most prestigious iPhones have been adopting since 2017, with the advent of iPhone X. In fact, considering the modus operandi demonstrated so far by Apple, iPhone 14 is too recent a product to be used as a “starting point” for the most economic.
At the moment it is not clear when will the new cheap iPhone arrive. There was talk of 2024, then rumors of cancellation and “return” in 2025 with a proprietary modem emerged, but this whole chain of indiscretions is being questioned by Kuo’s latest investigations. 2024 is plausible because the second generation arrived in 2020, the third in 2022.