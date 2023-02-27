iPhone SE 4, for Kuo it will be a twin of the iPhone 14 complete with OLED

Apple would have taken over the file iPhone SE 4. This was told by the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the same one who at the end of the Christmas holidays had reported that the project had been shelved. In Cupertino they would have reconsidered, and according to the latest information collected in the supply chain, the cheapest iPhone of all will be deeply different from the current one.

It’s not exactly a surprising novelty, also by virtue of the fact that the current one seems to have said everything it had to say: perhaps too old-fashioned to be attractive a design that Apple should set aside altogether to switch to iPhone-style lines 14 ” standard”, complete with 6.1 inch OLED screen which would replace the current anachronistic 4.7″ LCD.

It also appears that the famous 5G modem developed in Cupertino, which the CEO of the current supplier Qualcomm spoke about today, can be produced with a 4-nanometer process and arrive on the iPhone SE 4, a project in which it would be easier for Apple to implement having lower technical targets. In short, it would be an ideal test bed.

