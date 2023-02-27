5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone SE 4, for Kuo it will be a twin of the...

iPhone SE 4, for Kuo it will be a twin of the iPhone 14 complete with OLED

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
1031215.jpeg
1031215.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Apple would have taken over the file iPhone SE 4. This was told by the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the same one who at the end of the Christmas holidays had reported that the project had been shelved. In Cupertino they would have reconsidered, and according to the latest information collected in the supply chain, the cheapest iPhone of all will be deeply different from the current one.

It’s not exactly a surprising novelty, also by virtue of the fact that the current one seems to have said everything it had to say: perhaps too old-fashioned to be attractive a design that Apple should set aside altogether to switch to iPhone-style lines 14 ” standard”, complete with 6.1 inch OLED screen which would replace the current anachronistic 4.7″ LCD.

It also appears that the famous 5G modem developed in Cupertino, which the CEO of the current supplier Qualcomm spoke about today, can be produced with a 4-nanometer process and arrive on the iPhone SE 4, a project in which it would be easier for Apple to implement having lower technical targets. In short, it would be an ideal test bed.

[mb_related_posts1]
- Advertisement -

Apple iPhone SE

67.3 x 138.4 x 7.3mm
4.7 inches – 1334×750 px

Apple iPhone 14

Apple, nearly $ 600 million paid to LG for patent licenses | Rumor

71.5 x 146.7 x 7.8mm
6.1 inches – 2532x1170px

- Advertisement -

Click here for the full comparison »

And i times that Amon spoke about today at the Mobile World Congress 2023 underway in Barcelona are comparable to those of Kuo: 2024with the latter assuming that mass production for the iPhone SE 4 will become fully operational in the first half of 2024. It will be the year in which, according to Kuo, Apple’s orders to Qualcomm will start declining to zero between 2026 and 2027, when evidently in Cupertino they will be autonomous on the front of the design of chips of all kinds.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Entertainment

Premieres for the week of February 27, 2023 on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+ and Movistar Plus+

In this week that is shared in the middle of the month of February...
Mobile

Nokia changes its logo for the first time in 60 years

After Pekka Lundmark took over Nokia's telecom equipment division, the CEO laid out a...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.