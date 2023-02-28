iPhone SE 4: Apple plans “cheap” phone with OLED screen and proprietary 5G modem, according to Kuo

Update (02/27/2023) – FM

Apple may have resumed development on the 4th generation iPhone SE. After suggesting that big tech would have canceled plans to announce its “cheapest” cell phone in 2024, Ming-Chi Kuo went back and revealed this Monday (27) that the manufacturer has new projects for the launch of a successor to the 2022 iPhone SE. The popular analyst and leaker reports that one of the main cell phone changes will be a new 6.1-inch screen with OLED technology, replacing the dated look with a 4.7-inch LCD display. Apparently, this will make the 4th generation iPhone SE look similar to the iPhone 14 with thinner bezels and support for Face ID.

Another change from the company's more affordable cell phone would be the Apple's proprietary 5G modem. For years, it has been speculated that the manufacturer will stop using Qualcomm components in favor of its own solutions to offer next-generation connectivity on the iPhone, and the 4th generation SE looks like one of the candidates for the debut. Kuo says it's not yet determined that the iPhone 16 will use Apple's proprietary RF chip. The analyst says this will depend on a resolution to the iPhone's "technical hurdles related to support for mmWave and satellite connection". The iPhone 15 should still use a Qualcomm Snapdragon modem.

The informant does not reveal the expected date for the launch of the next iPhone SE, but considering the model’s launch history, it is possible that it will be presented in March 2024 with an A16 Bionic processor, currently used in the iPhone 14 Pro, or also “inherited” the A15 Bionic from the iPhone 14. It is worth remembering that the current generation is sold with a suggested price of R$ 4,199 for the 64 GB version. Its specs include 5G support, a 12 MP single rear camera and Touch ID.

Original text (06/01/2023)

iPhone SE 4 may not be released by Apple due to 5G modem failure, says Kuo

iPhone SE 4 may not be released by Apple due to 5G modem failure, says Kuo

Information leaked in mid-2022 pointed to the possibility that Apple is developing an iPhone SE 4 as a new affordable model for the company's ecosystem. The first rumors suggest that this "cheap" cell phone will bring noticeable changes in design and internal hardware, but it is possible that these rumors will never be confirmed. Apparently, the Cupertino giant intended to postpone the announcement to 2024 due to low sales in the entry and intermediate lines with the arrival of the iPhone 14 Series, however, new information from Ming Chi-Kuo suggests that the iPhone SE 4 may never arrive to the shelves due to a flaw in the 5G modem being developed by Apple.

As the informant explains, “Apple” intended to insert its own 5G chip, but apparently there were obstacles in the development and the manufacturer fears that its component will not match the Qualcomm model. This difficulty in the project may have somehow made the launch of the iPhone SE 4 unfeasible, which must be canceled by Apple. Evidently, the 5G modem problem should not have been the only factor that made the company consider canceling all planning for the next few years, but a set of reasons. With this, people who want to buy more basic versions should look for Mini or Vanilla variants.

