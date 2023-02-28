5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone SE 4: a launch in 2024 with an OLED screen and...

iPhone SE 4: a launch in 2024 with an OLED screen and an Apple 5G chip?

Apple

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
- Advertisement -

New twist for the project of a new fourth generation iPhone SE. It seems that Apple did not cancel the smartphone in the end, and that it is indeed planned for 2024.

iPhone SE 2023
Credit: Ian Zelbo

We have been talking about the arrival of a new iPhone SE 4 for several months now, supposed to benefit from a design with a notch inherited from high-end iPhones. While everything was pointing to a release as early as next year, Apple’s plans had temporarily fallen through.

Indeed, the famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had hinted that the release of the next affordable smartphone from Apple would simply be canceled. However, Ming-Chi Kuo has just published a new report which seems to contradict his previous claim, since new information about the device has been revealed.

- Advertisement -

Read also – Apple: the foldable iPhone could completely do without buttons

Apple’s affordable iPhone will definitely use an OLED display

According to its new information, Apple has restarted the development of a fourth generation iPhone SE, and it would be much more interesting than the original project. The iPhone SE 2024 would use a 6.1-inch OLED displayand no longer an LCD screen, which will allow it to align with the iPhones of 14e generation.

iPhone: iOS 14.5 anti-tracking is useless, Apple continues to spy on you
  • TAGS

The new iPhone SE will also be equipped Apple’s custom-designed 5G modem, with connectivity limited to sub-6GHz 5G bands, the analyst said. The current iPhone SE already supports 5G, but uses Qualcomm’s custom Snapdragon X57 chip.

The analyst did not mention the price of the device, but it is not impossible that the “affordable” smartphone from Apple is no longer as much as before. The iPhone SE 5G is currently marketed at 559 eurosand uses fairly old components, including a small 4.7-inch LCD screen, or a Touch ID button.

- Advertisement -

The new iPhone SE 4 using an OLED screen or a Face ID biometric recognition system, it is not impossible that Apple decides to slightly increase the bill on its next device. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to pass the 600 euro mark, or Apple will have to seriously cut back on its margins and please its less fortunate fans.

[mb_related_posts2]

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

iPhone 15, MFi certification for accessories also with USB-C | Rumor

It seems that even in the USB-C era of the iPhone, MFi certification will...
Latest news

The Mormon Church hid $32 billion in shell companies

A fund operated by the Mormon Church used a series of shell companies to...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.