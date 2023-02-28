iPhone SE 4: a launch in 2024 with an OLED screen and an Apple 5G chip?

New twist for the project of a new fourth generation iPhone SE. It seems that Apple did not cancel the smartphone in the end, and that it is indeed planned for 2024.

We have been talking about the arrival of a new iPhone SE 4 for several months now, supposed to benefit from a design with a notch inherited from high-end iPhones. While everything was pointing to a release as early as next year, Apple’s plans had temporarily fallen through.

Indeed, the famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had hinted that the release of the next affordable smartphone from Apple would simply be canceled. However, Ming-Chi Kuo has just published a new report which seems to contradict his previous claim, since new information about the device has been revealed.

Apple’s affordable iPhone will definitely use an OLED display

According to its new information, Apple has restarted the development of a fourth generation iPhone SE, and it would be much more interesting than the original project. The iPhone SE 2024 would use a 6.1-inch OLED displayand no longer an LCD screen, which will allow it to align with the iPhones of 14e generation.

The new iPhone SE will also be equipped Apple’s custom-designed 5G modem, with connectivity limited to sub-6GHz 5G bands, the analyst said. The current iPhone SE already supports 5G, but uses Qualcomm’s custom Snapdragon X57 chip.

The analyst did not mention the price of the device, but it is not impossible that the “affordable” smartphone from Apple is no longer as much as before. The iPhone SE 5G is currently marketed at 559 eurosand uses fairly old components, including a small 4.7-inch LCD screen, or a Touch ID button.

The new iPhone SE 4 using an OLED screen or a Face ID biometric recognition system, it is not impossible that Apple decides to slightly increase the bill on its next device. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to pass the 600 euro mark, or Apple will have to seriously cut back on its margins and please its less fortunate fans.

