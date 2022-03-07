iPhone SE 3 yes or no? The reasons to buy it (and the reasons not to)

iPhone SE 2022, or the 3rd edition, will be among the potential protagonists of the Apple event of tomorrow. Between Mac Mini, MacBook Pro and M2 chip there will therefore most likely also be room for Apple’s “cheap” smartphone. More than cheap, let’s say, the entry-level of the Cupertino offer.
He has been talked about far and wide these days: it should be a product that is aesthetically similar to the previous generation, which will however be updated to the new generation networks and the A15 Bionic chip. So entry-level, yes, but still powerful. But will supply be able to match demand? In other words: would we (m) or willing to buy it?
SellCell conducted a survey on 2,549 individuals who own iPhones, asking them some specific questions to try to understand whether or not they intend to buy the new device. Clearly this is not a largely representative sample, it is still sufficient to give us an idea of how Apple users see the imminent (possible) availability of an unreleased iPhone SE.
- 40.7% plan to buy iPhone SE 3 for themselves or someone else
- of these, 24% would buy it for themselves, 16% would give it to someone (children, partner, relatives, friends, colleagues) or use it as a spare smartphone
- those who want to buy iPhone SE 3 do it for themselves (59.5%) or to give it to their children (10.9%) or partner (10.2%). 9.2% is always for itself, but as a second device
- Most consumers who want to switch to iPhone SE 3 with trade-in own an iPhone 11 (11.5% of respondents). Followed by iPhone XR, iPhone 12, iPhone 8 and iPhone X.
- 1 in 3 potential iPhone SE 3 buyer would buy the new Apple smartphone for the competitive price (in relation to quality)
- other iPhone-owning consumers would switch to iPhone SE 3 to change the old device (25.5%), due to the fact that it is compatible with 5G (15.2%), due to its compact size (11.3%) and for the home button with Touch ID (6.7%)
- 66.2% of those who do not intend to buy iPhone SE 3 say they are still happy with the current Apple smartphone in their possession, 9.3% expect iPhone 14, 4.1% say that iPhone SE 3 is too small while 3% consider it not very premium. 1.7% intend to switch to Android instead.
