iPhone SE 3 yes or no? The reasons to buy it (and the reasons not to)

iPhone SE 2022, or the 3rd edition, will be among the potential protagonists of the Apple event of tomorrow. Between Mac Mini, MacBook Pro and M2 chip there will therefore most likely also be room for Apple’s “cheap” smartphone. More than cheap, let’s say, the entry-level of the Cupertino offer.

He has been talked about far and wide these days: it should be a product that is aesthetically similar to the previous generation, which will however be updated to the new generation networks and the A15 Bionic chip. So entry-level, yes, but still powerful. But will supply be able to match demand? In other words: would we (m) or willing to buy it?