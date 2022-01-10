iPhone SE 3 with support for 5G networks will be announced in the spring | Bloomberg

During its usual spring event, which will be held in virtual form between March and April, Apple may announce a new “upgrade” to its cheaper iPhone. According to what was stated by Mark Gurman, authoritative Bloomberg journalist, the Cupertino company is close to launching a third-generation iPhone SE with support for 5G networks.
Last year, Apple held the “Spring reloaded” event on April 20 to announce AirTag, the new iPad Pro and 24-inch iMac models with M1 processors, second-generation Apple TV 4K and a new purple color option for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. New iMacs with M1 Pro and M1 Max processors are also expected in the spring.
This “new” iPhone, also in line with the many rumors circulated to date, should still maintain the same design that derives from the iPhone 6 launched in 2017. Obviously, in addition to support for new generation networks, there will be a processor more powerful, probably the A15 used in the latest iPhone 13, flanked by a 5G Snapdragon X60 modem by Qualcomm.
Original iPhone SE and 2020 version. The third model could arrive this year.
There should be no further changes although it would not be surprising to have more storage capacity in addition to the adoption of a new sensor for the camera. Also, a larger battery may have been used to “compensate” for the higher power consumption caused by 5G compared to the current 1,821 mAh.
The first iPhone SE, we recall, was released in March 2016 and was on sale until September 2018. In April 2020, the second generation arrived and is currently on sale with prices starting from 499 euros. In recent weeks there have also been rumors about the possibility of a larger iPhone SE that could still arrive no earlier than 2023/2024.
