iPhone SE 3 with support for 5G networks will be announced in the spring | Bloomberg

During its usual spring event, which will be held in virtual form between March and April, Apple may announce a new “upgrade” to its cheaper iPhone. According to what was stated by Mark Gurman, authoritative Bloomberg journalist, the Cupertino company is close to launching a third-generation iPhone SE with support for 5G networks.

Last year, Apple held the “Spring reloaded” event on April 20 to announce AirTag, the new iPad Pro and 24-inch iMac models with M1 processors, second-generation Apple TV 4K and a new purple color option for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. New iMacs with M1 Pro and M1 Max processors are also expected in the spring.

This “new” iPhone, also in line with the many rumors circulated to date, should still maintain the same design that derives from the iPhone 6 launched in 2017. Obviously, in addition to support for new generation networks, there will be a processor more powerful, probably the A15 used in the latest iPhone 13, flanked by a 5G Snapdragon X60 modem by Qualcomm.