iPhone SE 3, the launch is approaching: suppliers begin to prepare for shipments

VCM (moving coil motors) suppliers have not yet reported any cuts in orders for the new iPhones and are preparing for shipments for the next generation of Apple’s iPhone SE series scheduled to launch in the first half of 2022, according to sources in the sector.

According to industry sources reported by the Taiwanese newspaper DigiTimes, several component suppliers in Apple’s supply chain are already preparing to begin shipments of a third-generation iPhone SE scheduled to launch in the first half of 2022, probably around March. Confirmations to this effect had also come from the Taiwanese research company TrendForce.

In recent months, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the new iPhone SE will always have a 4.7-inch display, 3 GB of RAM and a home button with Touch ID sensor. In addition, support for 5G networks should arrive as well as a faster processor, probably the new A15 that debuted on the iPhone 13 and the new iPad mini.

In the past, there were also rumors about the possibility of a larger iPhone SE, with a design based on the iPhone XR, whose arrival would still be expected no earlier than 2023/2024.

The current iPhone SE was launched in April 2020 and currently has a list price of 499 euros for the version with 64GB of built-in memory. The first iPhone SE, we recall, was released in March 2016 and was on sale until September 2018.