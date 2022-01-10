iPhone SE 3: New Rumors and News

However, the biggest and most relevant changes, such as the design “Hole-punch”, will come with the model that is expected for the 2023.

There were rumors that at some point the next iPhone SE would have a larger 5.5-inch screen and Touch ID on the side button. Even Kuo mentioned the idea of ​​a “IPhone SE Plus” in the course of 2021.

Last but not least, in October of last year it was said in a report that the iPhone SE 3 would not be based on the iPhone 8, but would be based on the iPhone XR.

This means that the next iPhone SE it will not have very significant changes in terms of design. It will still have the Touch ID and the home button, as it probably also has a variant of the Starlight and Midnight colors.

iPhone SE 3: Storage and Processor Options

Currently, the iPhone SE use the A13 Bionic Chip. According Ming-Chi Kuo, the third generation iPhone is expected to work with the A15 Bionic chip, like the line of the iPhone 13.

Since Manzana introduced the iPhone SE, I always run on the same processor of the current and main generation of iPhone, so it is normal to expect the same for 2022.

For now, there have been no rumors regarding the storage capacities, but the current model is available between options from 64GB until 128GB.

Anyway, since now the iPhone 13 begins to be available from 128GB, there is a possibility that the company will follow that line with the iPhone SE 3.

iPhone SE 3: Camera

At the moment, there are no rumors about the functions of the camera of the iPhone SE 3. And taking into account that it may have the same design as the iPhone 8, the camera probably consisted of single main sensor.

Yes Manzana continues the same trend, the third generation of iPhone SE you probably have a camera similar to the one in iPhone 12Since the SE model does not have the same sensor as the main generation iPhone.

Finally, the current SE only has a front camera of 7MP and everyone thinks it would be ideal if the company put a sensor 12MP. The night mode, cinematic mode and photo styles they would also be exciting additions.

iPhone SE 3: 5G!

One of the most listened to rumors about the new generation of the iPhone SE talks about the 5G connectivity support.

In June of last year, Kuo I had already mentioned that the iPhone SE 3 would come with two big updates: a better processor and 5G.

When will the iPhone SE 3 be available?

In late November 2021, some reports said that Manzana announce the iPhone SE 3 during the first quarter of 2022. That means the company may have another special event around March.

Apple maintains the plan to launch its third-generation iPhone SE in the 1T22 and four models under a new series in the 2S22. It is expected that the iPhone SE generation is an important instrument to help Manzana to establish a presence in the market segment of the 5G smartphones mid-range.

This story supports a report by Kuo June where the analyst says that the iPhone SE 3 entry-level new would arrive in the first half of 2022.

These reports are aligned with the usual schedule of Manzana for him iPhone SEAs the original model debuted in March 2016 and the second-generation version arrived in April 2020.

According to rumors, Manzana prepares for his first virtual event of 2022. The event will take place in a few months and is likely to take place in March or April.

How much will the iPhone SE 3 cost?

As of now, there are no rumors regarding the price of the new iPhone SE 3. Since it is the most accessible iPhone, it is likely to remain at a price of $ 399.

Yes Manzana doubles the storage option and adds 5G, this would be a really good point for this model, even if it doesn’t have a design change.