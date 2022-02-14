iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5 and everything Apple could announce in March

Apple is preparing its first event of 2022, which according to rumors will take place around March 8.

The event is most likely going to be virtual and there is a good deal of buzz about what we can expect to see at said event.

A report from Bloomberg suggests that there could be a “record” number of new Apple product launches in 2022, and the March 8 event could be the starting point.

What can we expect from the Apple event in March?

iPhone SE (2022)

The long-awaited renewed iPhone SE could finally see the light of day at the March event. It will be the successor to the iPhone SE (2020) and is expected to maintain a similar design. Apple could still be called iPhone SE, instead of iPhone SE 3.

Hardware-wise, reports suggest that the new iPhone SE could be powered by the Apple A15 chipset with 5G connectivity.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also believes that Apple could keep a 4.7-inch LCD screen, instead of offering an upgrade in size or technology (OLED).

Although not much is known about the cameras, if it maintains a design similar to that of the iPhone 8, we could still see a single camera this year.

iPad Air (2022)

Kuo initially claimed that Apple could use an OLED screen in the new iPad Air. However, in October 2021, Kuo said that Apple had abandoned its plan to use an OLED screen and would have decided to stick with an LCD panel.

It is expected to be equipped with the company’s A15 chipset and to come with 5G support. Improvements to the rear and front cameras are also expected, bringing it up to par with the new iPad Pro.

macmini

Apple is also expected to announce the Mac mini with Apple Silicon chipset at the event. The device is expected to be powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets, which will replace the current Intel chipsets.



