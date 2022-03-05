iPhone SE 3: Breaking Details by Ming-Chi on Twitter

Already trusted and well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is now an active Twitter user. The analyst took to Twitter this Friday morning to share new breaking details. His post was about what we can expect from the third generation iPhone SE. This would be before the official announcement during Apple’s “Peek Performance” special event for March 8 next week.
Colors of the iPhone SE 3, Storage, connection to 5G and more
While it was initially unclear if this Twitter account was actually owned by Ming-Chi Kuo, it was previously independently verified that it is real and that this account is, in fact, owned by Ming-Chi Kuo. operated by TF International Securities analyst.
Ming-Chi Kuo outlines a handful of “predictions” for the iPhone SE. The analyst includes thatMass production will start very soon, in this month and that Apple will ship between 25 and 30 million units throughout the year of 2022. He also writes that the iPhone SE 3 will be available in tthree storage configurations: 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB. This is then an upgrade compared to the second-generation iPhone SE, which is only available in 64GB and 128GB options.
Unfortunately, Apple doesn’t seem to have any plans in store for exciting new colors for the iPhone SE3. Furthermore, Kuo reports that the new device will only be available in the same skins of white, black and red. It also reiterates that the device will feature a “similar form factor design” to the current iPhone SE model.