iPhone SE 3: Breaking Details by Ming-Chi on Twitter

Already trusted and well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is now an active Twitter user. The analyst took to Twitter this Friday morning to share new breaking details. His post was about what we can expect from the third generation iPhone SE. This would be before the official announcement during Apple’s “Peek Performance” special event for March 8 next week. Colors of the iPhone SE 3, Storage, connection to 5G and more While it was initially unclear if this Twitter account was actually owned by Ming-Chi Kuo, it was previously independently verified that it is real and that this account is, in fact, owned by Ming-Chi Kuo. operated by TF International Securities analyst. Ming-Chi Kuo outlines a handful of “predictions” for the iPhone SE. The analyst includes thatMass production will start very soon, in this month and that Apple will ship between 25 and 30 million units throughout the year of 2022. He also writes that the iPhone SE 3 will be available in tthree storage configurations: 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB. This is then an upgrade compared to the second-generation iPhone SE, which is only available in 64GB and 128GB options. Unfortunately, Apple doesn’t seem to have any plans in store for exciting new colors for the iPhone SE3. Furthermore, Kuo reports that the new device will only be available in the same skins of white, black and red. It also reiterates that the device will feature a “similar form factor design” to the current iPhone SE model.

Finally. Ming-Chi details again that the iPhone SE 3 will have an A15 chip inside, as well as connectivity with the 5G networkwith support for mmWave and 5G Sub-6GHz connections.

mmWave is the version of the 5G network with more impressive speeds, however on the other hand it has a fairly limited range. 5G sub-6GHz network deployments in the United States typically reach speeds of between 100 and 150 Mbps. So, being that this makes it much easier to deploy but it’s also much less powerful than 5G mmWave.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about these iPhone SE rumors is that Ming-Chi Kuo, who is one of the most reliable sources when it comes to Apple rumors, is now on Twitter. Only time will tell what other news, information, rumors or clarifications end up being shared via his profile, so it is also highly recommended to follow him.