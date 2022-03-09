iPhone SE 3, battery face to face between the SE 2…

Apple introduced the iPhone SE generation 3 with an A15 chip and the addition of 5G. The design is quite similar to what the iPhone 7 was but between one issue and another, the battery does not seem to have improved much. Although the A series chip is more compact, in a certain way with the hardwarethe battery could not be improved (when it could be done).

iPhone SE 3 does not improve much and must in battery

This device will remain the cheapest in the Apple catalog in terms of the iPhone. It will not have MagSafe nor will it be shock resistant with Ceramic Shield technology. It will be interesting to know how it behaves on a day-to-day basis considering that 5G is a function that consumes battery to a greater degree. In Apple terms, the new iPhone SE 3 has 2 more hours of video playback and 10 more hours of audio playback than iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 8.

A curious fact of this comparison, thanks to 9to5macis that the iPhone SE 3 has almost the same battery as the iPhone 12 mini. We are talking about the iPhone 12 mini having 15 hours of video playback. Only those who have had previous generations of iPhone (such as the 6s) or the latest iPhone SE will be able to tell the difference.

A fact that does not hurt anyone is that the iPhone SE 3 can be charged with a 20 W adapter. 50% of the charge in 30 minutes. Remember that it no longer comes in the box so you will have to buy it separately.

It was a device traced to what the rumors indicated

Apple was able to surprise with the iPad Air with M1, the Mac Studio and the Studio Display but not with the iPhone SE. Unfortunately, this design will continue until Apple dares to migrate to an iPhone with Face ID. A candidate could be similar to the iPhone XR. It’ll be hard to see anytime soon, considering these devices don’t ship year after year like flagship iPhones.

About the design I am really disappointed. On a personal note, it seems to me that this issue is going backwards. The first impression I have is to see an iPhone 7 without the part of the glass that is present on the back. I see it this way because of the camera. Do you dare to compare them? Tell us in the comment box what you thought of this new model.