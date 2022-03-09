iPhone SE 2022 improves autonomy, but by how much? Comparison with the predecessor

As expected with the new iPhone SE 2022 5G, presented yesterday during the Peek Performance event, Apple has changed little compared to the previous model. On the surface the device is the same, with its design that we could define as “nostalgic” to be kind, simply antiquated to be honest: however, the resistance changes thanks to the use of the same glass used for the iPhone 13. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M The real novelty is under the body, and it has a name: A15 Bionicthe latest generation chip that is also found on the iPhone 13. And that alone justifies the existence of this iPhone SE 2022 with support for 5G, significantly improved performance and a an important increase also on the autonomy front.

One of the weak points of iPhone SE 2020 it was in fact his battery with the only capacity of 1,821 mAhwhich nevertheless was capable of obtaining surprising results considering its dimensions thanks to the optimization allowed by the software and the A13 and the LCD screen of only 4.7 inches (which has remained the same).

During the presentation of the iPhone SE 2022 5G, Apple underlined the fact that the new model is capable of longer autonomy than the previous one, but without providing a precise numerical horizon. And the Cupertino giant has not communicated the size of the battery of the latest arrival. But it is really difficult to think that it can be greater than the previous one. First of all, the body is the same, and therefore the space available is the same. And secondly, Apple in communicating the gain in autonomy has associated this aspect with the various benefits that come from A15 Bionic, without mentioning changes at the hardware level. Two elements that make us lean, therefore, for the hypothesis of a battery with unchanged capacity.

COMPARISON OF AUTONOMY: THE NUMBERS OF APPLE

The premises are perhaps still a bit foggy, but the concept is clear and distinct: iPhone SE 2022 5G has better battery life than iPhone SE 2020 – and this despite having to manage compatibility with new generation networks. Okay, but by how much? Apple by launching the new inexpensive iPhone has removed the old model from the catalog of its site. But luckily there are still screenshots of the technical specifications page that allow us to compare the numbers provided by the manufacturer for the two devices.



