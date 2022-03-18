iPhone SE 2022, DigiTimes expects about 30 million units shipped this year

Although many consider it an “anachronistic” product from the point of view of design and for some hardware features that have remained unchanged compared to a few years ago – certainly not for the processor which is the best there is currently in circulation – the new iPhone SE 2022, arriving on the market today, it would be destined to reach important numbers in terms of units sold.

According to reports from Digitimes, they will be sold in the course of 2022 about 30 million iPhone SEs in the world, 5 million more than the 25 million units achieved by the model launched in 2020 in its first year. Digitimes Research analysts have pointed to 5G as one of the key features that will allow this iPhone to significantly increase its popularity, especially outside of China.





According to information reported by the Taiwanese analysis firm, Apple would have prepared components for less than five million iPhone SEs in the first quarter of 2022 with lower actual shipments forecasts. For the next quarter, however, shipments are expected to rise to around 11 million units with volumes that should remain almost unchanged also during the third before slowing down in view of the launch of the Phone 14, scheduled for autumn

With the arrival of the new iPhone SE, Digitimes expects a significant increase in shipments of phones with support for 5G networks in many markets, new orders also driven by requests from customers who still prefer a traditional design with physical Home button and TouchID. Record revenues are also expected, quantified by analyst Amit Darayanani at around 20 billion dollars in 2022 alone.