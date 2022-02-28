iPhone SE 2020 to greetings? Gurman hopes that it will remain on the list but at a final price

Should the iPhone SE 2 be discontinued? They would have wondered around Cupertino in view of the imminent launch of the new generation, the third, of the “cheap” iPhone. According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, very close to Apple’s business, the decision could be simple: keep it in range. to have an even cheaper iPhone on the listtherefore more attractive in developing markets.
The iPhone SE 2 or 2020which the official sales channels offer from us starting at 499 euros, in the US it is sold for 399 dollars excluding taxes, and for Gurman it would make sense expand Apple’s “budget” range leaving it on the list at a sale price: if he could decide, he would keep it for sale but for 199 dollars.
I suggest to Apple – he writes in his Power On newsletter – to sell the old iPhone SE at a lower price, at $ 199. Outside the official channels it is already under 200 dollars, and the offer also abounds in the refurbished market. If Apple offered it at $ 199, it would have a product that could be spent for developing markets, and would also have an option in the range to offer to those customers who are not interested in 5G and do not want or can spend $ 1,000 for an iPhone. 13. An iPhone at $ 199 would also allow to increase users with a possible economic return in terms of ecosystem services, not to mention the fact that owning an iPhone could whet their desire to have AirPods, an Apple Watch or , maybe one day, a high-end iPhone.
Gurman’s reading is not trivial, but we should understand how much Apple wants to spend the name of the iPhone, which has always identified high and very high level products in the medium-low range. Doubts, as we said, will soon be cleared: you think that soon Apple will present the new generation of iPhone SE and consequently will make known the fate of the previous one, if it will be kept in the list at a more accessible price, perhaps only in some markets, or if it will be retired.
You must log in to post a comment.