iPhone SE 2020 to greetings? Gurman hopes that it will remain on the list but at a final price

Should the iPhone SE 2 be discontinued? They would have wondered around Cupertino in view of the imminent launch of the new generation, the third, of the “cheap” iPhone. According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, very close to Apple’s business, the decision could be simple: keep it in range. to have an even cheaper iPhone on the listtherefore more attractive in developing markets.

The iPhone SE 2 or 2020which the official sales channels offer from us starting at 499 euros, in the US it is sold for 399 dollars excluding taxes, and for Gurman it would make sense expand Apple’s “budget” range leaving it on the list at a sale price: if he could decide, he would keep it for sale but for 199 dollars.