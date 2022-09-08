iPhone sales ban: Apple defends itself against the Brazilian government

The group should no longer be allowed to sell smartphones without power supplies in Brazil. will resist this because it is harmful to the environment

Apple will not accept a ban on iPhone sales in Brazil. The company was reacting on Tuesday evening to an order from the South American country’s Ministry of Justice to only allow the group’s smartphones onto the market if they were delivered with a power supply unit. A corresponding conflict has been smoldering since last year after Brazil’s consumer protection agency rated Apple’s omission of the power supply as a hidden price increase.

Carbon emissions from 500,000 cars

In a statement obtained by the financial news agency Bloomberg, Apple said the omission of the power supplies is a measure to protect the environment. “At Apple, we always consider the impact our actions have on people and the planet.” The power supplies previously represented Apple’s “largest use of zinc and plastic.” By leaving out the iPhone packaging you save “over two million tons of carbon dioxide”, which corresponds to the greenhouse gas emissions of 500,000 cars per year.

Since the launch of the iPhone 12 two years ago, a USB power adapter is no longer included with Apple phones. Even with older model series, which the manufacturer continues to sell as new, the accessories disappeared from the packaging at the same time. However, a USB-C to Lightning charging cable is still included. If you don’t have a power supply, you have to buy one. Apple currently wants 25 euros for the 20-watt version.

iPhone 14 launch threatened?

The Ministry of Justice therefore regards the deletion of the iPhone power supply as an unreasonable disadvantage for customers: According to a Reuters report, sales are now being stopped as a result. At the same time, Apple should also pay around 2.4 million euros in fines. For the group, the decision comes at an inopportune time: the launch of the iPhone 14 is scheduled for Wednesday. Although Brazil is not a market of central importance for Apple, it is by no means small, especially since Apple manufacturer Foxconn even operates its own iPhone factories there.

Apple now wants to exhaust all legal options to take action the sales ban in Brazil. They are now talking to the consumer protection authority SENACON “to dispel their concerns and to object to the decision”. There have previously been positive decisions for Apple in this process by Brazilian courts. Customers are also “certainly informed” that they can continue to use existing USB chargers.