iPhone sales are still down, but Apple isn’t giving up hope

iPhone 14 sales are not looking good. Apple had a pretty bad January with sales down 11% from a year ago. However, the manufacturer is gradually raising the bar.

That’s not the joy on the iPhone sales side. According to a note shared by the Apple Insider site, January 2023 was a bad month with a decline of 11% compared to January 2022.

A sad result that fits in a trend that has been going on for almost a year. In question, the shortage of semiconductors which slows down the market, obviously, but also inflation and the lack of innovation of the iPhone 14 compared to the 13 which does not encourage users to buy.

iPhone sales aren’t good, but Apple is raising the bar

These poor figures are however to be taken with measure, because Apple seems to be raising the bar after a complicated end to the year 2022. Also according to the Apple Insider report, September (release date of the new iPhones) was good, before sales fell again. December 2022 didn’t make Apple happy, with volumes down 18% from December 2021, that’s huge. From December 2022 to January 2023, the results are a little better with an improvement of 8%.

Apple could therefore gradually raise the bar after a bad patch. Note that these are global figures, but in its local market, the United States, the Cupertino company is limiting the damage with a drop of only 4% from January 2022 to January 2023. Apple could try to stem the problem by bringing far more iPhones to market with the shortages over, which could mean an excellent second quarter of 2023.

2023 will be an important year for Apple, which should launch into augmented reality with dedicated glasses. All eyes are also on the iPhone 15, the brand’s flagship product. First leaks indicate a change in design and the abandonment of the Lightning port in favor of a classic USB Type-C. A request from the European Union.

Source : Apple Insider