iPhone, record production in Q4 2021

The chip and logistics crisis does not slow Apple’s advance in the smartphone market. The Cupertino house was able to optimally face the difficulties in satisfying demand in one of the most favorable times of the year for sales. The recent report by TrendForce which highlights how Apple has achieved a new record of iPhone products In the fourth quarter 2021 with 85.5 million units (+ 66% on a quarterly basis). These data are placed in the context of a sector which, as recently recalled by Counter Point Researchcontinues to hold up, despite everything.
The recipe of the Company led by Tim Cook to overcome keep the first place in the ranking of producers winds in three points:
- continue to carry out an aggressive marketing campaign and increase production to the aforementioned levels to meet the demand for the latest models (the iPhone 13 launched last September)
- implement a convincing pricing strategy for its smartphones: those of the iPhone 13 adapted to the product category (and perceived as such by the public loyal to Apple’s products), those of the previous models which remained in the catalog at the same time reduced
- ability to conquer market positions previously occupied by Huawei, unable to find a way out of overcoming US restrictions
Equally positive results emerge when we move on to examine the 2021 total production of iPhones: 233 million units, against the 200 million of the previous year. One of the most relevant markets for Apple’s growth in 2021 was the Chinese one, where the company increased its market share to 16%. from 10% in 2020.
Apple aside, it is Samsung to stand out over the remaining producers: in Q4 2021 ha produced 71 million units and its market share was 20%, compared with Apple’s 24%. In 2021, the South Korean company was forced to slow down due to the resurgence of the pandemic that affected the activities of its factory in Vietnam. Net of this unexpected, Samsung’s performance was very solid throughout 2021.
Then follow Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo with production in the fourth quarter of 2021 respectively equal to: 48, 45.5 and 30 million units. Also worth mentioning is Honor which, although not yet able to enter the ranking of the top five smartphone manufacturers worldwide, has returned to growth after the split from Huawei.
TrendForce estimates on overall smartphone production for 2022 point to 1.381 billion units produced, a value that would translate into a slight increase on an annual basis (+ 3.6%). However, these are very risky assessments to make at the moment, because it is not possible to predict what the evolution of Russia’s war against Ukraine will be and what the effects of the related economic sanctions against the Kremlin – something is already underway, see the Apple’s decision to stop selling its products in Russia. Without neglecting the pandemic which, although less pressing in this period, is not over yet.
You must log in to post a comment.