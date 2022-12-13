iPhone owners prefer not to shop directly at Apple store, report says

Data from a survey carried out by CIRP reveals the channels of greatest interest of Apple customers in the United States for the purchase of iPhones. According to the study, most of the company’s users prefer to acquire new smartphones through telecom operators’ planscorresponding to 67% of transactions. In second place are the Apple Stores both in physical and virtual versions, equivalent to 24% of purchases in the US market. This indicator reveals that the official channel of the manufacturer is not the main option for fans of the Cupertino giant when buying an iPhone of recent generations.

The high popularity of operators in the country is due to the popular plans for acquiring mobile phone plans with the investment in a new cell phone, a resource that is not so popular in Europe. Further, the report shows that e-commerce stores from retail chains are the third most used option, totaling 5% of orders. - Advertisement - CIRP analysts explain that more than 75% of total orders come from outside Apple’s official channels, which is a weakness for the manufacturer. “When a customer selects their new iPhone most sales are handled by a carrier salesperson or processed on a carrier website, all outside of Apple’s careful control,” analysts say.

The more competitive prices promoted by operators and virtual stores are strong attractions for consumers to stop buying directly from Apple. Although there is no data on sales in Europe, it is clear that in the Europeian market customers predict e-commerce in relation to the Apple Store.

Deals on iPhones