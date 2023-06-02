iPhone owners are switching to foldable phones, says Motorola

- Advertisement -

The users of iphone currently must migrate to foldable devices from other manufacturers. At least, that’s what the Motorola believes based on data collected in 2021 regarding people who decided to purchase a line model Razr from the company. Allison Yi is head of brand product operations in North America and commented to the portal CNET:

This is definitely the family we have the most amount of iPhone users switching to for us.





He's referring to the fact that 20% of previous generation Razr users came from Apple devices. Therefore, even though the category is still small today, it is growing more and more with new models being announced, such as the Google Pixel Fold. According to data from International Data Corporation, the expectation is that global sales of folding cell phones will increase by 50% in 2023 compared to the previous year. In that sense, Samsung has been alone in the sector for a while and will also have new competitors, such as OnePlus' version for this niche.