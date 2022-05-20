iPhone: new vulnerability discovered

It is customary to think that Apple’s devices are more resistant to hacker attacks than other smartphones. But a recent study by the Technische Universität in Darmstadt, Germany, showed that in fact hack an iPhone not only is it easier than expected, but it would be downright This can also be done when the phone is switched off.

The gateway to malicious codes would be the Bluetooth chip which, even when the phone is turned off, still remains powered in low power mode for a few hours, to ensure the functioning of the Where is app function from iOS 15 forward. That is the one that allows you to find your iPhone in case of loss or theft. Ryan Duff, one of the researchers who worked on the analyst, said that using the Bluetooth chip it would be possible to modify the firmware allowing the insertion of wireless malware.