iPhone: new vulnerability discovered

It is customary to think that Apple’s devices are more resistant to hacker attacks than other smartphones. But a recent study by the Technische Universität in Darmstadt, Germany, showed that in fact hack an iPhone not only is it easier than expected, but it would be downright This can also be done when the phone is switched off.
The gateway to malicious codes would be the Bluetooth chip which, even when the phone is turned off, still remains powered in low power mode for a few hours, to ensure the functioning of the Where is app function from iOS 15 forward. That is the one that allows you to find your iPhone in case of loss or theft. Ryan Duff, one of the researchers who worked on the analyst, said that using the Bluetooth chip it would be possible to modify the firmware allowing the insertion of wireless malware.
Now, net of the fact that all manufacturers should consider this problem more importantly, especially considering that the Bluetooth chip is also used for the operation of NFC and ultra-wideband chips, a correction is not so simple. This is because the Low Power Mode system is based on the iPhone hardware and therefore cannot be removed through a “simple” system update.
However, there seems to be some good news. IPhones at riskin fact, they seem to be only those with jailbreak and therefore “normal” users can feel safe.