iPhone models that will be obsolete in 2023

Every time Apple introduces a new version of its iOS operating system at its Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, WWDC, some iPhones get outdated. This means that they no longer support some of the new features of iOS and there are functions that cannot be used.

According to Apple there are less than 4% of iPhone and iPad devices that have versions prior to iOS 15

The arrival of new versions of Apple’s mobile operating system means that some old devices cannot support the latest software updates from the company. Therefore, we will not be updated to the latest version of the operating system.

What are the next iPhone devices that will go out of date? In 2023, with the release of iOS 17, it is expected that these devices will no longer be compatible with the latest version of the operating system.

iPhone models that will be outdated

The following Apple smartphone models will be outdated when the new version of the company’s mobile operating system is released:

-iPhone 8

-iPhone 8 Plus

-iPhone X

-iPad fifth generation

-iPad Pro 9.7″ first generation

-iPad Pro 12.9″ first generation

Not being able to update to the latest version of the operating system the terminals will continue to work. However, they will no longer be able to receive software updates that fix potential security issues or flaws.

They will also not be able to update applications that only work with later versions of the operating system. Over time, there will be new apps that you can’t install at all because they are built on newer versions of iOS.

Lifespan of iPhone phones

Despite everything, the useful life of Apple devices is quite long. For example, the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X and the fifth-generation iPads were introduced in 2017 and the first-generation iPad Pros were introduced in 2015. If they are obsolete this year, more than five years will have passed.

According to Apple, only 19% of active devices work with versions of the operating system prior to iOS 16. Of these, 15% work with iOS 15 and only 4% with previous versions, so a small number of users will be affected. affected by the obsolescence of the iPhone this year.