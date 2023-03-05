5G News
By Abraham
iPhone Jailbreak: XinaA15 tool updates with bug fixes and more
the tool of jailbreak XinaA15 received a beta update for devices with iOS It is iPadOS 15.0-15.1.1. This information comes from the team leader, who published the news on his Twitter profile. At first, there aren’t a lot of enhancements that have been made to the application.

The update of the tool responsible for jailbreaking devices with chips A12 to the A15 brought two major fixes. One is a bug in the unlocking process, while the other is about correcting the “dpkg LC_RPATH Library/Frameworks“.

Even if they are not many, the innovations present in the 1.1.7.2 of the program bring important corrections in the user experience. The tool is usually used by developers, but this does not prevent other people from also using the application and in this case, the update is indicated.

Those who still don’t use XinaA15, the ideal is to wait until it is better optimized, since it is a program considered more complicated to use. That said, other users use the silly1nwhich has even been updated with iOS 16.3.1 support recently.

More about iPhones: it is worth remembering a user who was able to change fonts in iOS 16. However, he achieved the feat without using the jailbreak process and used an exploit to add DejaVu fonts Sans Condensed, Serif, Mono and Choco Cookie.

