iPhone Jailbreak: palera1n gets updated with iOS 16.3.1 support

iOS 16.3.1 was released by Apple a few days ago, but the developers of jailbreak palera1n worked quickly and already provided an update compatible with the new version of the system. This is great news for those of you who have an old iPhone, as palera1n is not compatible with newer models.

The updated version of jailbreak is written in C language, which gives greater stability to the system, support for passwords on devices with Apple A10 Bionic, automatic adjustments, load compatibility rootless It is rootful and even reduced file size.

Detailing a bit more, the jailbreak parela1n is only compatible with iPhones and iPads equipped with Apple A8, A9, A10 and A11 Bionic chips running iOS 15 or higher.

To install the new version it is necessary to have a computer with macOS or Linux and Python 3 installed. parela1n uses the checkm8 exploit to integrate into the system and allow customizations that normally cannot be performed by default.

In addition, the jailbreak has its own application store: Sileo, which can be a good alternative to the App Store for those looking for apps that are not available or have been banned from the Apple store.

You can find all the parela1n installation instructions in the link below:

palera1n installation instructions — access

Please note that this is a version that is still classified as “in development”, which means that it may cause bugs on your device, so this procedure is not recommended for inexperienced users.