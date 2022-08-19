iPhone, iPad, Mac: a dangerous flaw allows you to hack your devices, install the patch quickly

Apple warns of a flaw that hackers to take control of iPhones, iPads and Mac computers, and urges users to new software updates that are being rolled out urgently.

Apple has revealed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs. that could allow attackers to take full control of . This would allow intruders to impersonate the owner of the device and then run any software on their behalf.

One of the detected vulnerabilities could have allow an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges, and the second vulnerability affected WebKit, the engine that powers Safari and other third-party browsers on iOS. This is not the first time that Apple has been confronted with such flaws, since already at the beginning of the year, the company also had to deploy a security patch to correct a dangerous zero-day flaw.

Apple is rolling out emergency updates to its devices

Apple has released a trio of updates for its operating system to fix security vulnerabilities that it says ” may have been actively exploited “. macOS 12.5.1, iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 updates are available for download immediately and should be installed as soon as possible.

Apple said the vulnerability affects iPhones from the 6S model, 5th generation iPads and above, iPad Air 2 and above, iPad mini 4 and above, all iPad Pro models and 7th generation iPod touches. MacBooks running MacOS Monterey are also affected. If you own one of these devices, it is therefore urgent to make the last update.

On iPhone, the update therefore concerns the iOS 15 version, but we do not know for the moment whether Apple has already corrected the flaw on its new iOS 16 update, which will be deployed in a stable version in September. As a reminder, Apple recently introduced a sixth beta, which includes some minor changes.