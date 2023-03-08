iPhone, iPad and Mac, very similar customer ages in the USA: the statistics

In North America, Apple has nearly reachedbalance between the different age groups. The latest report of Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) highlights the great balance, especially on iPhone and iPad, between the ages of those who own a product with a bitten Apple: very similar percentages, between 22 and 28% in the first three age groups, ie between 18 and 44 years.

The balance actually there is also among the less young: although the percentage values ​​are lower – we are around 10% – even over the age of 45 the distribution is very similar, with the low peak (5%) in the range between 55 and 65 years. L’greater swing in the first group, that of young people, it is observed with Macs, less present among those over 44 years of age and more popular among those who fall within the range between 25 and 34 years, where moreover there was high peak of 31%.