iPhone: iOS 16.4 update will improve call quality

iPhone: iOS 16.4 update will improve call quality

Apple

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
iPhone users will be delighted, a new update adds a feature that will improve the audio quality of your calls, isolating your voice from surrounding noise.

iphone 14 plus
Credit: PhonAndroid

After several successive betas, Apple is finally preparing to deploy its new iOS 16.4 update for everyone, and the latter will add a new surprise feature: Voice Isolation. According to Apple, voice isolation for cell calls prioritizes your voice and blocks out ambient noise around youthereby improving call quality.

Apple is not the first to deploy such a feature on its smartphones, since before it, Google had already introduced Clear Calling on its Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which works in the same way. The good news is that at Apple, the feature will work for phone calls, but also for FaceTime.

Voice Isolation will improve calls on iPhone

According to a few beta testers who may have tried the feature, you can enable Voice Isolation by opening Control Center while on a FaceTime call. The option will be in “Mic Mode”, then “Voice Isolation”.

Phone calls will also benefit from better sound isolation. To do this, it will also be enough to open the Control Center, press Microphone mode and then select the “Standard” option.

June WWDC attendees will enjoy an exclusive visit to Apple Park

It now remains to be seen if this will prove to be as effective as Google’s solution already present on its Pixel 7 series. Do not hesitate to tell us in the comments if you have already been able to try both. It’s currently unclear when iOS 16.4 will arrive for all iPhone owners, or whether the Voice Isolation feature will be available on all models compatible with the update, or only the newer ones.

Apple released the Release Candidate (RC) version of iOS 16.4 and iPad OS 16.4 to registered developers, so it shouldn’t take long to arrive for everyone. Remember that access to developer betas now costs $99 per year for everyone, when it was previously free. It is therefore better to wait for the public betas or the stable versions if you want to try the new features without spending your money.

