iPhone, in the future top-of-the-range chips only in high-end models

Apple is changing its business strategy by reserving its top-of-the-line chips only for high-end iPhones. The well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is convinced of this and in a new note contextualizes even better the previous previews on the smartphone catalog of the Cupertino house. Yes, because what will happen with the next iPhone 14 line will not be an isolated case, but something that will repeat itself even with the subsequent generations of melafonini.

IPHONE MORE DIFFERENTIATED (LIKE IPAD)

As repeated by several sources, Apple's next A16 chip will only be used in the iPhone 14 Pro, while the non-pro variants will continue to be equipped with the A15 chip. The novelty in Kuo's latest report lies in the fact that this different treatment reserved for top-of-the-range and lower-end models will be repeated in the years to come: the newer chip will be exclusive to high-end models in the future, says Kuo. It is a change of course that is not secondary given that up to the current generation (iPhone 13) Apple has not made any distinctions between the individual models in the range, integrating the most recent and performing chip in each of them. The move will not be without consequences for end users, the supply chain and the balance sheets of the Cupertino company.





According to Kuo's predictions, the average selling price of iPhones could go up why users would be more likely to choose the higher-end (and more expensive) models to have the most powerful chip; camera module suppliers could benefit as even the most sophisticated cameras will be the prerogative of top-of-the-line iPhones. A high percentage of shipments of high-end iPhone models will be the norm, favoring high-end camera component suppliers

According to Kuo, it will be About 55-60% of total sales of the new range in the second half of the year are attributable to the iPhone 14 Pro; in the past, high-end models represented around 40-50% of the total.