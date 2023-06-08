iPhone ID: Apple’s new feature for businesses

- Advertisement -

Apple announces a new feature for participating businesses and locations, iPhone ID. The Apple company recently revealed that iPhone users will be able to use their driver’s license or an ID stored in the Wallet app to verify their age and identity at participating companies and venues.

This feature will be available from the end of this year, allowing users to access services such as buying alcohol or renting cars more conveniently.

iPhone ID: Simple and secure verification process

According to Apple’s statement, when users approach a company that offers this feature, they will be shown what information is required and whether it will be stored by the receiving party.

Subsequently, users will be asked to authenticate their identity using Face ID or Touch ID, providing an additional level of security.

Best of all, no additional hardware will be required, just an iPhone, making it easy for businesses to adopt this functionality.

Other features announced for future Apple updates

In the same press release, Apple also revealed other exciting features coming to its operating systems later this year.

One of them is the ability to set up recurring Apple Cash payments in the Wallet app. This will allow users to schedule weekly, bi-weekly or monthly payments, which will simplify the management of their personal finances.

Apple Innovation: Simplifying identity verification with iPhone ID

With this new feature, Apple continues to innovate in the area of ​​security and convenience for its iPhone users.

The ability to use ID stored in the Wallet app to verify age and identity at participating businesses and locations will provide a faster and more efficient experience in a variety of situations, such as purchasing age-restricted products or renting a vehicle.

In addition, future updates to Apple’s operating systems will also offer additional features, such as the option to schedule recurring Apple Cash payments in the Wallet app.

These enhancements demonstrate Apple’s commitment to providing its users with powerful and secure tools to manage their digital and financial lives.

In short, the arrival of this new identity verification feature for participating businesses and venues is great news for iPhone users as it will allow them to get the most out of their devices in a variety of everyday situations.

With the promise of a secure and easy process, Apple continues to redefine the standards for innovation in the technology marketplace.