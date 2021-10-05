iPhone: how to find your lost or stolen cell phone even if it is turned off

If you already have iOS 15 on your iPhone Let us tell you that many are making a series of configurations so that the latest Apple operating system adapts to their comforts and needs. However, in case your cell phone is stolen or lost on the street or somewhere you do not remember, then you must activate this hidden function.

As you know, Android devices tend to use Google Maps to know the location of your smartphone in case it is turned on, you can even format it or simply block it without the need for it to be by your side.

Something similar is the function of Manzana Only, unlike Android, if your cell phone is turned off, you will continue to receive the real-time location of where your device is.

So if your cell phone was stolen in the last few days or you simply lost it at a party and you don’t remember in which area of ​​a room you put it, then you should use this simple trick to activate the last location of your mobile without having to download alternate programs or those that ask you to access personal data.

HOW TO FIND YOUR LOST OR STOLEN IPHONE WHETHER IT IS POWERED OFF

Remember that in iPhone Appl and provides a tool to know exactly where your cell phone is. You just have to do the following:

Enter your iPhone Settings.

Now go to your Apple profile.

There you will find a tab that says “Find my iPhone.”

Press it and a series of options will be displayed.

These are the options that you must activate in case you want to find your iPhone even if it is turned off. (Photo: MAG)