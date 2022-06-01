iPhone, Foxconn sweeps away the doubts: 2022 will be better than estimates

The critical phase is behind us. This is said by Young Liu, the president of Foxconn, which is the largest iPhone assembler in the world. Having come out of the tunnel of Covid restrictions, until a few weeks ago as stringent as in the first phase of the pandemic in China due to the latest wave of infections, Apple’s number one production partner speaks through its number one publicly reassuring Apple, the markets and the investors.

In a finally stable context, we proceeded to damage counts. Which would be limited: the production performance in recent weeks has been “better than we had estimated”. Phrases that could potentially be labeled as slogans, but which are supported by numbers: due to the lockdown in April, according to information gathered by Nikkei Asia, the Foxconn revenue they contracted compared to the previous month by 4% compared to -35% and -40% for Pegatron, another iPhone assembler, and Quanta, which mainly deals with MacBooks.