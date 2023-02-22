5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone: for young Americans, owning an Android smartphone is a reason for...

iPhone: for young Americans, owning an Android smartphone is a reason for breaking

Apple

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
iphone for young americans owning an android smartphone is a.jpg
iphone for young americans owning an android smartphone is a.jpg
- Advertisement -

In the United States, 90% of people between the ages of 13 and 25 own an iPhone. The loyalty of young people to the apple brand is so strong that it influences the romantic and social selection criteria of users.

iphone dominates android teens

Year after year, polls conducted among young Americans come to the same conclusion: the iPhone is overwhelmingly favored by Generation Z, those users born between 1997 and 2010. According to an article published by the Financial Times, their loyalty towards the apple brand is so strong thatshe even goes so far as to influence their love life.

- Advertisement -

To read – iPhone 15 Pro: here are the first 3D renderings of the smartphone, USB-C is confirmed

Beyond being a social marker, the iPhone is a very different technical platform from Android, and some applications contribute to compartmentalising users from one or the other. The example given by the British daily is that of iMessage. Young people have adopted this messaging system because it offers features such as data encryption and above all the possibility of sending images, emojis, photos and videos directly in the conversation.

The iPhone is the favorite smartphone of young Americans, only 10% of them use Android

The problem with iMessage is that it is an application exclusively designed for devices in the Apple ecosystem. According to Annelise Hillman, 24, “ a green message — from an Android user — cancels the entire chat, because everything now has to be done by SMS. So the social pressure to get an iPhone is pretty crazy.” American teenagers fear being excluded from their social group if they switch to an Android smartphone. Well aware of this, Apple does not seem ready to adopt the RCS protocol on the iPhone.

To read – Android: the majority of users would switch to iMessage if there was a port

- Advertisement -

Worse still, this social selection also takes place at the level of dating applications and on social networks. A viral trend on TikTok, called “He’s a 10, but…” (he’s a 10 but…), asks women to re-evaluate their perfect man after learning that he uses an Android device. The result is edifying: many of them divide their score by 2, and even affirm that it’s a deal breaker.

Source : Phone Arena

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Cancelled: Xiaomi 13 with Dimensity processor may have been discontinued

In a chat with Xiaomi fans through Chinese social networks, Lei Jun, CEO and...
Microsoft

WhatsApp beta tests new channels for distributing newsletters

WhatsApp has started testing a new feature that resembles a newsletter. The news...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.