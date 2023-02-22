iPhone: for young Americans, owning an Android smartphone is a reason for breaking

In the United States, 90% of people between the ages of 13 and 25 own an iPhone. The loyalty of young people to the apple brand is so strong that it influences the romantic and social selection criteria of users.

Year after year, polls conducted among young Americans come to the same conclusion: the iPhone is overwhelmingly favored by Generation Z, those users born between 1997 and 2010. According to an article published by the Financial Times, their loyalty towards the apple brand is so strong thatshe even goes so far as to influence their love life.

Beyond being a social marker, the iPhone is a very different technical platform from Android, and some applications contribute to compartmentalising users from one or the other. The example given by the British daily is that of iMessage. Young people have adopted this messaging system because it offers features such as data encryption and above all the possibility of sending images, emojis, photos and videos directly in the conversation.

The iPhone is the favorite smartphone of young Americans, only 10% of them use Android

The problem with iMessage is that it is an application exclusively designed for devices in the Apple ecosystem. According to Annelise Hillman, 24, “ a green message — from an Android user — cancels the entire chat, because everything now has to be done by SMS. So the social pressure to get an iPhone is pretty crazy.” American teenagers fear being excluded from their social group if they switch to an Android smartphone. Well aware of this, Apple does not seem ready to adopt the RCS protocol on the iPhone.

Worse still, this social selection also takes place at the level of dating applications and on social networks. A viral trend on TikTok, called “He’s a 10, but…” (he’s a 10 but…), asks women to re-evaluate their perfect man after learning that he uses an Android device. The result is edifying: many of them divide their score by 2, and even affirm that it’s a deal breaker.

Source : Phone Arena