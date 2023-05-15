iPhone Fold: here is Apple’s solution against the ugly fold that scars foldable smartphones

Apple is the last major smartphone maker not to offer a foldable phone. The Silicon Valley giant is preparing a technology in the greatest secrecy to once again impose its vision of “foldable” and outdo Google and Samsung.

Now almost all smartphone manufacturers offer a foldable phone model. If this market segment is still the prerogative of luxury devices, the cheapest “foldables” rarely costing less than 1000 €, we are still waiting for an announcement from Apple concerning a possible iPhone Fold. A leak today reveals a revolutionary technology on which the Silicon Valley giant would work.

To read – Apple would have a clever idea to protect its iPhone Fold from falls

- Advertisement -

GizChina discovered a patent application for a Foldable iPhone with remarkable properties. The company’s engineers have found a way to completely eliminate the ugly crease that makes the screens of foldable smartphones ugly. Because of this, the screen of the iPhone Fold will stand out from those of its competitors by always being smooth.

Apple will equip the iPhone Fold with technology that cures the nasty crease of the internal screen

All smartphone manufacturers are well aware that the crease that appears on the screen of their foldable phone, in addition to being unsightly, is a evidence of the mechanical wear and tear that afflicts the device. A sign of fragility that may be prohibitive in the eyes of some potential customers, while foldable smartphones are supposed to be the best in the field. Google’s Pixel Fold sells for a whopping €1,899, for example.

A self-healing material will cover the entire interior screen or just the hinge area of ​​the foldable iPhone and “heal” the crease by combining heat, light and an electrical stimulus. Apple has made no official announcement in this regard, but it is rumored that the Cupertino company has been testing foldable screens for several months. According to Ming Chi Kuo, the iPhone Fold will have a 8 inch internal screenand will close in clamshell mode, like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4.