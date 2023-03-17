iPhone Fold? Apple patent suggests drop detection feature to protect foldable phone

Much is speculated about the launch of an Apple foldable cell phone, and although the manufacturer has never shown explicit interest in launching a rival for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Flip 4, there are several indications that, in the near future, we will have market an “iPhone Fold” or “iPhone Flip”. Reiterating the rumors, a new patent requested by the company was published this Thursday (16). The document shows a technology described as “Self-Retracting Screen Device and Techniques for Protecting the Panel Using Fall Detection” that could be used to prevent damage to the screen of a foldable cell phone if it is dropped.

The title, long and self-explanatory, describes a fall detection technology that could manipulate the screen of a foldable phone to minimize the risk of damage. - Advertisement - Initially, the sensors would detect the vertical acceleration of the device and would compare it with thresholds defined by the system. If the software identifies a possible fall, a hinge mechanism would activate to “close” the phone before impactor manipulate the hinge in a way that minimizes display exposure. What happens if I sign up for the HP Instant Ink service? We tell you everything you need to know

Apple explains that a small fold that reduces the 180º angle could reinforce the protection of the screen, since the edges of the device would be the impact area with the floor. With this, the ultra-thin glass used in folding phones would be more likely to remain intact after an accidental drop. Recently, Apple also filed a patent that describes a screen capable of regenerating itself when damaged. So far, and as usual, big tech has not commented on the matter, but rumors indicate that the brand’s first foldable cell phone will be launched in mid-2025. the iPhone 15 Pro boasting the biggest news, such as a design without physical buttons and the A17 Bionic chip.

See more!