5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone: Dozens of people ring his doorbell and accuse him of theft...

iPhone: Dozens of people ring his doorbell and accuse him of theft because of the Locate app

Apple

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
iphone dozens of people ring his doorbell and accuse him.jpg
iphone dozens of people ring his doorbell and accuse him.jpg
- Advertisement -

A Texan citizen told Inside Edition the unpleasant experience he endures on a daily basis due to Apple’s negligence.

angry-old-man
Credit: 123rf

Not a day goes by without one or more owners of Apple, iPhone or AirPods devices ringing at Me Schuster’s door and accusing him of having stolen the said device. He knows neither Eve nor Adam, but he still has to convince all these people, who arrive at all hours of the day, of his innocence.

Victims of theft think they are in their right. Their iPhone’s Find My app got them there. The latter continues to evolve, and is becoming more and more precise. It can now detect iPhones, AirPods and other Apple Watches even when they are turned off. This is for theory, because in practice it turns out that his association with the Maps application (or Maps) gives dangerously erroneous information as is the case here.

Dozens of people falsely accuse him of being a thief because of the Maps app on the iPhone

- Advertisement -

Beyond the inconvenience caused, Me Schuster begins to fear for his life, in a state where the carrying of weapons is common. He told the news site that he feared that one day “someone irrational would show up with a weapon wanting to get his device back.” We imagine too well the potentially dramatic outcome of such an altercation. As can be seen in the videos he has filmed, he has good reason to be concerned, the confrontations being sometimes very tense.

To read – Apple Maps: this bug allows apps to obtain your location without permission!

Apple Store Germany mistakenly publishes the 16-inch MacBook Pro …

According to Me Schuster, the problem stems from the fact that all houses in the neighborhood are registered at the same address in Apple Maps : hers. Some of these disgruntled visitors have also noticed that the location of the stolen object is sometimes several hundred meters from his house. There is probably a thief in the area, but it is Mr. Schuster who is accused, because of an error or misconfiguration in the Apple mapping application. This failure of the Cupertino company is extremely detrimental to Me Schuster. He asserts thathe intends to take the company to court if the matter is not settled as soon as possible.

Source : Inside Edition

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Social Networks

The supposed penalty of Instagram for talking about TikTok: rumor or truth?

Are you an Instagram user and love TikTok too? If so, you may...
Apps

How to check if a Twitter profile is fake

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.