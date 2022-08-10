iPhone as a professional webcam: First tests of the Belkin mount for Continuity Camera

In macOS Ventura, the iphone-14-new-colors-faster-charging-and-other-launch-data/">iPhone can be used as a webcam for the Mac. An important accessory for this has now reached the testers.

When the new macOS version Ventura is released in autumn, users can easily convert their iPhone into a webcam. Ideally, however, this requires a good attachment. Even before anyone can buy the , the accessory manufacturer has now sent the first YouTubers test copies of its product.

The Belkin mount was also on display during the launch of the new Continuity Camera feature at Apple’s WWDC developer conference. It attaches magnetically to the back of the iPhone via MagSafe. There is a retaining ring and some sort of wide plastic hook on top of the bracket. This can be folded out and attached to the edge of the MacBook’s housing. The iPhone is then aimed at the user with its rear camera and can be selected on the Mac. The connection works automatically after a one-time pairing.

It has been possible in third-party apps for some time

What Apple is now introducing as a new function has long been possible with third-party apps – with sometimes better and sometimes worse results. Apple’s approach promises direct system integration and greater connection stability, which is sometimes lost with third-party apps. Nevertheless, the new feature is not without controversy, as some see their opinion confirmed that Apple is too stingy with the built-in webcam in MacBooks and in the Studio Display and should improve them instead of building a kind of workaround.

Belkin is planning, according to YouTuber Brian Tong, who alongside ZolloTech and iJustine was allowed to test the bracket before publication, another special bracket for thicker frames such as from the Studio Display. The iPhone should stand out even more here. No price has yet been announced for the currently tested mount. If you don’t want to wait, you can use a 3D printer to make something yourself.

Table Mode and Center Stage

The do-it-yourself professional webcam with continuity camera also offers a few other advantages: The ultra wide-angle camera of the iPhone enables Center Stage to be activated. This function always selects the user’s image section so that it is centered in the image. To an outsider, it looks like the camera is following what’s being shown.

If you want to show objects in front of your MacBook in a presentation, you will find a function that also makes use of the ultra-wide-angle camera. The result looks as if a camera were mounted above the table, as is known from product test videos on YouTube. And the image brightening known from portrait mode called “studio light” is also available.

App developers who make use of cameras in their apps will need to adapt their software to support automatic camera switching in macOS Ventura in their applications. Users should be prepared for the fact that Continuity Camera will not run as smoothly in all apps as it does in Apple FaceTime, for example.