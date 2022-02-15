iPhone 6 Plus is officially “vintage”, iPad 4 is “obsolete” | What does it mean

Not the last day of 2021 as it was said at the beginning of December, but in late February. The moment has come in the past few hours when Apple should have concretized the rumor that ended up outside Cupertino a few months ago, when it became clear that iPhone 6 Plus was in line to access the list of vintage products della Mela, waiting for his turn. More than five years after the presentation, therefore, the first extra large iPhone from Apple makes its own the label that belongs to the products off the lists for over five years but less than seven.

In about two years, exceeded seven since leaving the scenewill move from the list of vintage products to access that of devices marked as obsoletereaching 4th generation iPad which entered in the past few hours, more or less simultaneously with the iPhone 6 Plus. iPad 4 or fourth generation was the first tablet from Cupertino to obtain Lightning entry, retiring the dock connector inaugurated in 2001 and in use until to the previous generation.