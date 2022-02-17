MobileiphoneTech News

iPhone 3 SE: Wireless charging yes, MagSafe no

One of the most hyped features of the latest iPhones is MagSafe which allows you to magnetically attach accessories and wireless chargers.

Although rumors suggest it could come to more Apple devices like the iPad Pro this year, it seems that the iPhone SE 3 might not bring this feature.

This information comes from the Japanese publication Macotakarawhich has in the past provided accurate information about future Apple products.

Apparently, the new mid-range iPhone is going to have the same design as the iPhone SE (2020), and will have wireless charging but no MagSafe.

What the next model will bring with respect to the 2020 model is the 5G connectivity, which is an improvement over the previous model.

Rumors point to the iPhone SE 3 coming out sometime in 2022, two years after the last model.

