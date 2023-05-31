iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will have Face ID under the screen and larger bezels

- Advertisement -

Some information about the iPhone 17 line is already emerging, even if it is still a long way from the launch of the device. This time, the source is the analyst Ross Youngwho shared important details about the end of Dynamic Island on Apple’s most advanced cell phones, as previously speculated. That said, it is possible that the Pro and Pro Max versions of the future generation of apple smartphones will give up the pill-shaped notch adopted in the top-of-the-line models of the iPhone 14 series. all variants of the iPhone 15.

Even so, it seems that this will not have a very long life and the reason for this may be because of the adoption of Face ID under the devices’ screen. Even so, it seems that this feature will only be available for the most robust versions of the line, as it happened with the implementation of the Dynamic Island. - Advertisement - However, this does not mean that the device’s panel will be completely “clean”, as it must still adopt the “hole” style to accommodate the front camera. Additionally, Young revealed that screens across the lineup will be larger, with the base and Pro models having 6.27-inch panels, while the Plus and Pro Max variants will arrive with 6.86-inch displays.



