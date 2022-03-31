Tech GiantsApple

iPhone 16 with Face ID hidden in the display: Ross Young’s prediction

If the fingerprint reader integrated into the display it seems that it will not arrive within the next two years, at least according to what the authoritative analyst said Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities, it would seem more likely that to “disappear” under the display in 2024 may be the cameras and sensors useful for three-dimensional face recognition, the Face ID.

This is what he foresees instead Ross Young, analyst and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), according to which it would now be useless to focus on a less effective and secure biometric recognition system when Apple is now constantly improving its technology for face recognition which today is also able to securely unlock an iPhone even when wearing a faceplate. Young had already made a prediction to that effect earlier this year.

Apple, therefore, after the probable farewell to the notch in favor of a couple of holes in the display, which is expected on the next iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, may have plans to completely hide the FaceID.

The rumors about a possible “under-the-display” authentication system have been circulating for some time now but so far nothing concrete has been seen. The only novelty that came with the iPad mini and iPad Air concerns integration of Touch ID in the power buttonwhich could also arrive quite easily on iPhones where, in the meantime, the size of the Face ID system has been reduced.

Up to now, the fingerprint sensor integrated into the display has been adopted by most smartphone manufacturers but not by Apple, probably as it is considered a technology that is not yet perfect and able to guarantee the high quality level that the Cupertino company usually has. requires before using it on your devices. More conceivable, however, that Apple is concentrating entirely on its Face ID, a technology that, to date, it seems that it has not yet found valid competitors.

