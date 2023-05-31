iPhone 16 Pro will be a little more stretched, even iPhone 17 in 2025 | Rumor

Apparently iPhone 16 Pro “will stretch”albeit almost imperceptibly, going from the classic 19.5:9 ratio which is now the established standard for iPhones (it debuted with the iPhone XS in 2018) to 19.6:9. This change will also be reflected in the “regular” iPhone 17s next year. This is supported by Ross Young of DSCC, as always very attentive to the smallest details of everything related to displays in the mobile sector. Naturally we refer to both the standard variants and the larger ones (called Plus, Max or Ultra) of the respective models.
As already rumored in recent weeks, with iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max (or Ultra, if Apple really decides to change nomenclature; we may already know this year) the diagonals of the display should increase; we will pass, respectively, from 6.12 to 6.27”, and from 6.69 to 6.86” – +2.5% for both. The same change will be observed the following year on the iPhone 17 and 17 Plus – always assuming, of course, that Apple continues with the four-model strategy that we have become accustomed to for a couple of years now. Dimensions aside, the big news of the panels should be the adoption of the LTPO technologywhich implies support for real-time variable refresh technology from 120Hz down to 10 or 1Hz, depending on implementation.
With the iPhone 17 Pro, on the other hand, based on what emerged previously, the first generation of should make its debut Face ID under the display. Of course, it’s fair to point out that when you make such long-term forecasts their accuracy is inevitably low – a lot can happen over two years, and as we know Apple isn’t afraid to postpone introducing innovations if it fears it won’t be able to guarantee the established quality level.
As for iPhone 15 (all models), in any case, there shouldn’t be very big news on the display side. The ratio should remain the classic 19.5:9. However, even the two standard models should finally abandon the notch in favor of the Dynamic Island, which debuted last year on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 ProMax (opening photo).