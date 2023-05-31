iPhone 16 Pro will be a little more stretched, even iPhone 17 in 2025 | Rumor

Apparently iPhone 16 Pro “will stretch”albeit almost imperceptibly, going from the classic 19.5:9 ratio which is now the established standard for iPhones (it debuted with the iPhone XS in 2018) to 19.6:9. This change will also be reflected in the “regular” iPhone 17s next year. This is supported by Ross Young of DSCC, as always very attentive to the smallest details of everything related to displays in the mobile sector. Naturally we refer to both the standard variants and the larger ones (called Plus, Max or Ultra) of the respective models.

As already rumored in recent weeks, with iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max (or Ultra, if Apple really decides to change nomenclature; we may already know this year) the diagonals of the display should increase; we will pass, respectively, from 6.12 to 6.27”, and from 6.69 to 6.86” – +2.5% for both. The same change will be observed the following year on the iPhone 17 and 17 Plus – always assuming, of course, that Apple continues with the four-model strategy that we have become accustomed to for a couple of years now. Dimensions aside, the big news of the panels should be the adoption of the LTPO technologywhich implies support for real-time variable refresh technology from 120Hz down to 10 or 1Hz, depending on implementation.