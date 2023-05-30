iPhone 16 Pro surprises with its incredible size due to camera improvements

- Advertisement -

There are still a few days left for the announcement of the iPhone 15, but the leaks of the iPhone 16 did not take long to appear, as well as its Pro Max version the following year with multiple updates in the field of the camera with its periscope telephoto function and sensor main chamber that will be up to 12% larger, at least according to new reports.

iPhone 16 Pro larger than ever

The report just seen in the social network from China, Weibo apparently it would indicate that there is totally new information about the next generation of iPhone. In this way, some rumors and reports of the iPhone 16 Pro for the following year would be related. Among the similarities is the rumor of a larger screen, as the recent report indicates that the dimensions of the next smartphone would increase due to the internal space necessary for components such as the periscopic telephoto camera system.

Just a day ago, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reported and stated that the increased dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro would be a good option for camera hardware and internal batteries that would bring multiple advantages.

- Advertisement -

Despite the fact that the iPhone 15 Pro Max arrives with the innovative first periscope telephoto camera system in an iPhone, such was the expectation that this feature would have been particular to the next and largest iPhone the company would have. For the iPhone 16 Pro models next year, the company has apparent plans to introduce the periscope telephoto camera for both Pro models as well. So, the increase in size in the iPhone 16 Pro makes much more sense in a way, so the need to increase dimensions in the device due to the camera components in its Pro version is necessary.

For the new iPhone 16 Pro Max of the following year or called “Ultra” it will have an extra space. Totally focused on granting improvements in the main camera sensors reaching sizes of 1/1.14 inches. While the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max already add a 1/1.28-inch sensor. This also ended up clearing up doubts about any size increase in the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year. User “ShrimApplePro” endorsed the comment on his Twitter.

The improvements were not long in coming, as the dynamic range and background blur of the main iPhone camera. As well as other photographic capabilities even if there is little light.