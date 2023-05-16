iPhone 15’s 48MP stacked camera sensor faces production delays

- Advertisement -

Apple could experience some production delays over the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus as the performance of the 48-megapixel camera sensor is having some issues.

As for the annual presentation, it will last until autumn to present the new iPhone line during the month of September. Although it may be that some models do not arrive just in time until a little over said month. Due to the change of functions for the iPhone 15, as well as for the iPhone 15 Plus, some versions have a certain unexpected delay by the company.

Delay for the iPhone 15?

According to a recent research note by Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu and thanks to MacRumors this information arrives. The note indicates and reaffirms some issues mentioned since January of this year regarding the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. Well, they could add the sensors of three batteries that will include the rear cameras of these versions. The stacked sensor allows excess light to enter the receivers increasing to the best possible quality.

This camera, analyst Jeff Pu mentioned some time ago, which would include a wide angle of up to 48 megapixels. This type of camera is in fact the same as that of the iPhone 14 Pro model.

The research note from yesterday, Sunday, Pu mentions the high probability that the stacked sensor could be facing performance problems. Because of this, delays could come for the production of both soon-to-be-released models. In any case and at this time, it could still be that these versions of iPhone 15 keep the release date for the month of September. Pu adds that “it will continue to monitor the risks”, as the production schedule could be affected.

Due to these statements, Pu did not remain silent and ended up adding a few more about the new generation. Just a month ago, he reported that solid-state buttons, which might be coming for these models, would eventually be delayed and not be part of the lineup this year.

The note from just a day ago, the analyst also reports that USB-C will arrive for all versions, with the same capabilities offered by last year’s iPhone 14. Meanwhile, non-Pro models will include the A16 processor, only the Pro range, the A17 chip.

